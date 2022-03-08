Three impaired Yellowknife drivers arrested in one night, RCMP say

Police in Yellowknife say they arrested three impaired drivers in one nine-hour span overnight between Monday and Tuesday this week.

According to an RCMP news release, a 53-year-old man was arrested after what police termed a “single vehicle collision” on the Ingraham Trail at around 8:30pm on Monday. He was uninjured but provided a breath sample more than twice the legal limit, police said.

At around 3am on Tuesday, police said they stopped a vehicle speeding on the city’s 50 Avenue and arrested a 20-year-old for impaired driving.

Then, at 5am, police say a 27-year-old woman was stopped on 52 Avenue and arrested for the same offence.

The three people are reported to have been released to appear in court at a later date.

RCMP say they have arrested and charged 26 people with impaired driving in Yellowknife since 2022 began.