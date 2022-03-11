Two men in downtown Yellowknife shooting, police say

Two men are recovering in hospital after shots were fired in Yellowknife’s downtown on Wednesday evening, RCMP say.

Police are interviewing both, as they believe the injuries stem from the same incident and the “parties involved in this incident are known to each other.” RCMP said there is no threat to the public.

Nobody involved was publicly identified.

RCMP said gunshots were heard in the region between 49 St and 51 St at around 9:45pm on Wednesday.

One man arrived at Stanton Territorial Hospital with a gunshot wound at 11:45pm, while the other went to hospital the following day with “an injury related to a gunshot.”

Neither man received life-threatening injuries, police said. The incident remains under investigation.