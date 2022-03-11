RCMP seek suspect who tried to break into bowling centre

Police in Yellowknife are asking for help identifying a suspect caught on video trying to break into the city’s Kingpin Bowling Centre.

The footage was taken on Friday, March 4. Police said the suspect tried to get into the building but failed and ultimately fled, causing a small amount of damage to the entrance.

RCMP say they’re investigating and welcome information from anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows about the incident.

Anyone with information can call RCMP at (867) 669-1111 or leave a tip anonymously online.