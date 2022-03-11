New program opens for NWT, Yukon film and TV producers

Northern film and TV producers can apply to a new program that offers training, mentorship and direct connections to broadcasters who’ll ultimately air their work.

The Northern Canada Producer Accelerator will accept up to 10 producers from the Northwest Territories and Yukon. Applications must be submitted by the end of March 31, 2022.

Anyone who produces film and TV content and has a business registered in either of the two territories is eligible. Applicants are expected to have a project in development for which they’re seeking assistance.

The course involves two to three hours of classes weekly alongside assignments and meetings. Mentorship from industry professionals is included.

The program is supported by APTN, Bell, Blue Ant Media, CBC, Corus and Rogers.