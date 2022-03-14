Front-end loader taken for joyride, abandoned in Dettah ditch

A front-end loader stolen from a Yellowknife business turned up in a ditch in Dettah, RCMP said on Monday.

Police said the loader was discovered in the early hours of Sunday morning when officers nearby were told a loader had “crashed into a ditch in the community.”

“Patrols were made and police located an unoccupied front-end loader,” a stoically worded news release reported on Monday afternoon.

Later on Sunday, police said, a Yellowknife business – which was not identified in the news release – reported a loader had been taken from the company’s Franklin Avenue premises on the same night.

RCMP say the incident “remains under investigation” with assistance from forensics teams.

If you have information about the theft, call the Yellowknife detachment at (867) 669-1111 or leave a tip anonymously online.