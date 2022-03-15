Cabin Radio presents Yellowknife Burger Week 2022: March 23-April 2

It’s back! For a third year, Cabin Radio presents Yellowknife Burger Week – a citywide celebration of burgers that raises money for a great cause.

Every burger bought this year generates a cash donation to Food Rescue Yellowknife. Buy at least three burgers at three different locations and you can enter to win some amazing prizes.

As ever, Burger Week is organized by Sonia Idir and brought to life by Yellowknife’s dedicated restaurant community. Thank you to everyone involved.

As in 2021, Burger Week is also more than a week long. Cabin Radio cannot reliably count to seven so Burger Week runs from March 23 to April 2, giving you plenty of time to get involved. (Meet the burgers further down this page and join the Facebook event for updates.)

To enter the prize draw, pick up a passport at any of the participating restaurants then collect at least three stamps – one each from three different locations – and make sure you drop off your completed passport at a participating location by the end of April 2.

Prizes available include a round-trip flight for one on Canadian North between Yellowknife and Edmonton, a four-hour fishing trip and shore lunch for two with Bluefish Services, and a $500 Yellowknife Co-op gift card, plus many more.

Winners will be chosen by random draw on or before April 13, 2022.

Thanks to this year’s event sponsors: Canadian North, Canarctic Graphics, Yellowknife Co-op, NWT Tourism, DJ’s Towing, Signed and Overlander Sports.

Meet the burgers

CAI’S KITCHEN

$12 ($2 donation): Cai’s Spicy Beef Shank Burger

Tenderly cooked beef shank, caramelized onions and secret spicy BBQ sauce. Served on a kaiser bun. Dine-in & takeout. Not available Sunday from 10am to 2pm. Nova Inn Hotel, 4401 50 Avenue

TRADER’S GRILL AND TRAPLINE LOUNGE

$23 ($3 donation): The Wild Hunt Burger

House-made 6-oz elk burger with local crowberry chutney, wild boar bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served on a pretzel bun. Dine-in & takeout. Not available during lunch. Explorer Hotel, 49 Avenue

COPPERHOUSE EATERY & LOUNGE

$16 ($2 donation): The Ya Salam Burger

Features the finest flavours of Morocco: cinnamon, sweet paprika, and coriander with a beef patty, caramelized onions, provolone cheese, lettuce and mayo between a brioche bun. Dine-in, takeout & delivery. Dine-in available from 4pm only. Vegetarian option available. 484 Range Lake Road

THE BLACK KNIGHT PUB

$15 ($1 donation): Ja-Makin-Me-Crazy

Spicy jerk chicken with mango chutney, lettuce and grilled pineapple. Served on a brioche bun. Dine-in and takeout. Vegetarian option available. 4910 49 Street

ELKE’S TABLE ON 47TH

$15 ($1 donation): Schnitzel Burger.

Breaded pork cutlet with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, onions and tartar sauce served on a toasted bun. Dine-in & takeout. 4911 47 Street

STAKE RESTAURANT

$16 ($2 donation): The AAA Shorty

Hand ground AAA ribeye patty, topped with braised pulled short rib, aged cheddar, maple pickled onions, lettuce, inions, house-made dill pickles and stake ‘mac’ sauce. Served on a pretzel bun. Dine-in only. Vegetarian option available. 483 Range Lake Road

BULLOCKS BISTRO

$19 ($2 donation): North Shore Burger

Fresh battered whitefish fillet topped with a colourful fresh slaw, served on a pretzel bun and buttered with our delicious tartar sauce. Dine-in only. Available only from 12pm to 4pm, Tuesday to Saturday. Vegetarian option available. 3534 Weaver Drive

COYOTE’S BISTRO

$15 ($3 donation): Coyote’s Ultimate Burger

8-oz prime rib burger, bacon, mushrooms, cheddar, honey ham, fried egg, cajun aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions. Served on a brioche bun. Dine-in, takeout & delivery. 4511 50 Avenue

SUNDOG TRADING POST

$7 ($1 donation): Strawberry Lemon Ice Cream Burger

House-made burger bun, Madagascar bourbon vanilla bean ice cream, roasted strawberry jam and lemon curd. Dine-in & takeout. 4 Lessard Drive

THE MONKEY TREE PUB

$15 ($2 donation): Get Stuffed Gouda

Grilled angus beef stuffed with jalapeño gouda, garlic chimichurri, aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles, crispy cajun onions and jalapeño jam. Served on a black sesame seed bun. Dine-in only. Vegetarian option available. 483 Range Lake Road

WOODYARD BREWHOUSE & EATERY

$22 ($2 donation): K-Town Burger

6-oz ground chuck patty, soy and ginger marinated pork belly, quick-pickled vegetables, spicy kimchi, crispy wontons, gochugaru aioli, fresh scallions. Served on sesame bun. Dine-in & takeout. Vegetarian option available. 3905 50 Avenue