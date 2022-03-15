Fort Simpson is latest NWT community to receive internet upgrade

Fort Simpson residents can now sign up for unlimited data and faster internet, Northwestel, the territory’s dominant provider, said on Tuesday.

The company, which received tens of millions of dollars in federal funding for upgrades in northern Canada, has been drip-feeding similar announcements for weeks.

A Tuesday news release stated Fort Simpson residents, like those in other upgraded communities, can now access download speeds of up to 250 Mbps.

Prices are the same as those in Yellowknife, the company said.