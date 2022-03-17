NWT investigates apparent illegal harvest of 16 caribou

Renewable resource officers are investigating what they say appears to be the illegal harvest of 16 caribou in a no-hunting zone in the Northwest Territories’ North Slave region.

According to a Wednesday update from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, officers observed “gut piles, heads and hides” on the southwestern shoreline of Fletcher Lake during an aerial patrol on Sunday.

The department said this is the fourth investigation into the illegal harvest of caribou this year.

A map illustrates the approximate location of the illegally harvested caribou.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call (867) 873-7181.

The mobile no-hunting zone and aerial monitoring form efforts to preserve numbers of Bathurst caribou, which have declined nearly 99 percent since 1986.