Polar Pond Hockey is back, so Cabin Radio sent its all-stars – both of them – to take on the might of the North’s greatest backyard behemoths.

We put microphones on AJ and Lekter to capture their innermost thoughts as battle commenced. Stay tuned for some pearls of hockey wisdom… and one quite incredible missed opportunity.

Plus hear from Oilers legend Craig MacTavish, one of this year’s tournament attendees.

Camera/editing: Emily Blake