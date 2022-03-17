Warmer weekend ahead for much of the Northwest Territories

Yellowknife and the South Slave can expect a significantly warmer week ahead, with temperatures above freezing in some areas this weekend (March 19-20).

Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts a high of 4C in Fort Smith on Sunday, with Hay River expected to reach 1C. Sunday is also set to be Yellowknife’s warmest day of the week ahead, with a forecast high of -4C.

Overnight lows will be comparatively warm in those regions, too, while residents can expect a fair amount of snow over the next week, particularly on Sunday evening and into Monday.

Temperatures elsewhere will be cooler. Inuvik will sit in the low -20C range for the week ahead, while Norman Wells will be only a little warmer.

Fort Simpson can expect temperatures slightly colder than those in Yellowknife, while Fort Liard – always a likely warm spot in the territory – is forecast to peak at a high of 0C on Sunday.

For the most part, warm temperatures are expected to extend past the weekend.

Fort Smith, for example, is expected to record highs above freezing well into next week.