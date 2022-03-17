Arrest warrant is issued for Yellowknife businessman

A Northwest Territories judge has issued an arrest warrant for a man who owes two Yellowknife businesses more than $65,000.

As first reported by the CBC, Territorial Court Judge Donovan Molloy issued the arrest warrant for Liang Chen after he failed to appear at a court hearing on March 1.

The warrant states Chen, a businessman and immigration consultant, also failed to provide financial documents to the court regarding his assets and investments.

Chen was required to appear at the payment hearing as he owes money to a construction company and interior design company, both based in Yellowknife. Those companies successfully sued Chen and his business last year on the grounds they were not fully paid for work on a unit in the city’s Centre Square Mall.

According to court documents, Capital City Construction was awarded a default judgement of $31,149.63. Charlotte Henry Design was awarded a default judgement of $34,137.09.

Chen had hoped to turn the mall unit into a luxury fur store named North + Wild. He had taken over both the lease and ownership of the business from a former client of his.

In November 2020, however, Chen told Cabin Radio the Covid-19 pandemic and NWT border closure had made the business no longer viable and caused him financial difficulties.

That former client was separately awarded $185,523.29 in a 2020 NWT Supreme Court judgement after suing Chen for breach of contract and damages. While Chen filed no statement of defence and did not appear in court in that case, he denied some of the suit’s claims in an interview with Cabin Radio.

Chen was previously declared in civil contempt in 2021 after failing to appear in court in another case involving a former client who successfully sued him.