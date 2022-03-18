Flood restoration specialist suing airline over Fort Simpson work

A company that specializes in fire and flood restoration is suing a northern airline over payment for work completed in Fort Simpson.

Commercial-NDS says it is owed $100,974.57 – plus $12,880.48 in interest as of March 10 – for restoration and construction work at Wolverine Air’s property in Fort Simpson.

The lawsuit, filed in NWT Supreme Court, demonstrates the lingering fallout of historic spring 2021 flooding in the territory’s Dehcho region. Millions of dollars has been spent on the clean-up in several communities.

According to the suit, Commercial-NDS carried out work at flood-damaged Wolverine Air property.

The suit alleges that while Wolverine Air received money from an insurance provider to pay for the work, Commercial-NDS has received nothing since invoicing the charter airline in June 2021.

In emails between Commercial-NDS and Wolverine Air filed with the court, the restoration company states the project was “a very costly job.” Wolverine Air, however, questioned the associated costs.

“In all reality, I am trying to justify a 100k deck on a 60k building,” one email from the airline reads. “I did not sign off on this. If the insurance signed off on the amount, then I suggest you deal with the insurance department. Otherwise, justify the cost of this invoice as there was no other remedial work done other than the deck.”

Commercial-NDS responded that it does not provide hard quotes or rates when completing emergency work – adding that while the airline’s insurance company had signed off on the work, the airline was responsible for payment.

Commercial-NDS says it has yet to formally serve notice of the lawsuit to Wolverine Air and claims staff at the airline have evaded its attempts to do so.

The restoration company plans to ask that the court allow notice to be served by email.

Reached by phone on Friday, a Wolverine Air representative declined to comment.