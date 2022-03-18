Clark Builders holds aquatic centre accessibility consultations

Clark Builders wants residents’ input on accessibility needs as the company prepares a design for Yellowknife’s new aquatic centre.

The company is holding two accessibility consultations on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The first will take place at City Hall’s council chamber from 1pm till 3pm and the second at the Multiplex meeting room from 6pm till 8pm.

Accessibility consulting firm Level Playing Field will facilitate the sessions.

Clark Builders will incorporate feedback from the sessions into its design for the centre.

Yellowknife residents will again be consulted on the accessibility of the facility in June, the city said in a news release, when the design is expected to be 60-percent complete.