Court no-show due to misunderstanding, YK businessman says

A Yellowknife businessman for whom an arrest warrant was issued earlier this month says his non-appearance at a court hearing was a misunderstanding and the matter has now been rescheduled.

Territorial Court Judge Donovan Molloy issued the arrest warrant for Liang Chen after he failed to appear at a payment hearing on March 1 and did not provide financial documents as required.

Chen told Cabin Radio on Friday that he missed the hearing as it had been rescheduled at the last minute and he misheard the message left on his phone about the date.

He said he believed the hearing would take place on March 2 but, when he arrived at the courthouse, he was surprised to find the other parties were not there.

Court documents indicate the hearing had been rescheduled at least twice, with a hearing set for February 28 being cancelled due to an “emergency.” Court hearings were cancelled that day after a vehicle in the courthouse parking lot caught fire.

Chen said he was unaware that a warrant had been issued for his arrest until news articles on the matter were published this week. He said he turned himself in to the RCMP detachment on Thursday and was released by a justice of the peace on Friday.

The payment hearing is related to two lawsuits filed against Chen by a Yellowknife-based construction company and design company over work they completed on a unit at Centre Square Mall. The companies were awarded default judgements last year totalling more than $65,000.

Chen said a new hearing on the matter had been scheduled for the afternoon of March 28.