Extreme Winter Duck Racing: Get your tickets by March 27!

There’s less than a week left to get your tickets for Extreme Winter Duck Racing 2022 and help the Food First Foundation. The grand prize? A $1,000 Canadian Tire gift card.

Canadian Tire and Cabin Radio are teaming up again for this year’s winter racing, which sends two-duck bobsledding teams down ice slides at Yellowknife’s Snowcastle to raise money for a good cause.

Sixteen duck bobsleds will compete head-to-head in the racing. Each ticket you buy is randomly assigned to one of those 16 competing sleds, then all the tickets backing the winning sled enter the grand prize draw.

There are also prizes of $500 and $100 Canadian Tire gift cards up for grabs. Money raised supports the Food First Foundation, which connects youth across the NWT with food and nutrition education programs.

To enter, get your tickets at Yellowknife’s Canadian Tire – one duck for $10, three for $25 – then watch the racing on Cabin Radio’s website and Facebook page from April 1 to 3, 2022.

You need to buy your tickets by the end of March 27.

Good luck! If you’re wondering what the racing will look like, check out last year’s Extreme Winter Duck Racing here.