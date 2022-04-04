Vehicle, reportedly a Bombardier, catches fire on Yellowknife Bay

A fire on Yellowknife Bay on Sunday evening appeared to involve a Bombardier or similar ice vehicle, two witnesses said.

The fire, which could be seen from many Yellowknife homes overlooking the bay, began shortly before 7pm a short distance beyond some of the city’s houseboats.

There was no immediate word regarding any injuries or the cause of the fire.

Residents with a view of what took place said the vehicle on fire appeared to be a Bombardier or similar snow machine designed to act as a form of “snow coach” on the ice.

Bombardiers are often used in the Northwest Territories as their enclosed cabins provide a more comfortable environment for tours or ice fishing expeditions.

The involvement of a Bombardier could not be immediately confirmed. Only a limited number of the vehicles remain in service in Canada.

Sunday’s fire seen from Yellowknife. Photo: Rob Osborne

The remains of the vehicle following the fire. Photo: Rob Osborne