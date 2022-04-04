Man ‘in critical condition’ after Yellowknife shooting

A 42-year-old was critically injured after being shot in Yellowknife on Sunday, police said as they work to identify two “persons of interest.”

The man, who has not been publicly identified, was found by RCMP responding to a “report of people fighting” at a Gitzel Street apartment building, police said in a news release on Monday.

He has been medevaced to Edmonton where he remains “in critical condition,” that news release stated.

RCMP said they believe the people involved in the shooting know each other and there is no immediate risk to the public.

Police said they are looking for two people seen in the area at the time of the shooting.

“The first person was described as being a heavier-set Indigenous male, between 5 ft 8 in and 5 ft 10 in, who was wearing a tan jacket and black pants and carrying a black bag,” RCMP said, relaying descriptions of the two.

“The second person was described as a male between 5 ft 6 in and 5 ft 8 in with a thin build and wearing a black jacket, black snow pants and carrying a black backpack. No ethnicity was provided for the second male.”

Police asked anyone with information to call the Yellowknife detachment at (867) 669-1111 or leave a tip anonymously online.