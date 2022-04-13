Unionized marine services employees ratify agreement

A union representing marine services workers in the Northwest Territories says a majority of employees have voted in favour of a tentative agreement.

According to a news release from the union – the Public Service Alliance of Canada and its affiliate, the Union Of Canadian Transportation Employees – the tentative agreement with Offshore Recruiting Services was ratified on Monday.

“I’m happy that a fair deal was reached,” Lorraine Rousseau, north regional executive vice president of the union, said in a statement. “PSAC/UCTE members deliver key services along the Mackenzie River supply chain that communities rely on.”

In early November, the union said negotiations with Offshore Recruiting Services had “reached an impasse” over the wages being offered to employees.

The tentative agreement, which extends until 2024, was reached shortly afterward.

The ratified agreement includes a compounded wage increase of 7.69 percent over its life, allowances tied to the increased cost of living, updated maternity and childcare leave, and an expanded definition of discrimination.

Employees will now also be entitled to 28 weeks of compassionate care leave without pay, and sick leave accumulated at a rate of one day per month where they have received at least 10 days of pay.