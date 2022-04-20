Yellowknife’s Walmart phasing out single-use plastic bags this week

Heading to Walmart? Remember to bring a reusable bag.

Walmart stores across Canada, including the location in Yellowknife, plan to stop using single-use plastic shopping bags by Friday, April 22.

According to the company, the change will help to prevent more than 680 million plastic bags – or more than 10 million pounds of plastic – from entering circulation every year.

“Eliminating plastic shopping bags is a significant milestone on our journey to becoming a regenerative company – and it’s the right thing to do,” Horacio Barbeito, president and chief executive of Walmart Canada, said in a statement.

Walmart began phasing out such bags in Canada with a pilot at 10 stores in August 2021.