De Beers announces scholarships for women in STEM

De Beers is offering 14 new scholarships for Canadian women entering science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs – commonly referred to by the acronym STEM.

In a news release on Monday, the diamond corporation said 10 of those scholarships will be worth $4,500 each and granted to women enrolled in STEM programs at Canadian universities and colleges beginning September 2022.

Priority will be given to Indigenous applicants and women living in the NWT, Nunavut, northern Ontario, and southern Alberta.

De Beers is also offering four scholarships each worth $5,000 to support two women studying science and two women in engineering at the University of Calgary. Those scholarships will be awarded annually for the next four years.

“Women continue to be underrepresented in STEM fields in Canada and around the world,” Moses Madondo, managing director of De Beers Group managed operations, said in a statement.

“This new program will continue to remove barriers to women pursuing STEM education in Canada, especially for those in our host communities.”

Applications for the 10 entrance scholarships will be accepted online from May 1 with a deadline of June 15.

Those interested in the four University of Calgary scholarships need to apply directly through the university.

De Beers has pledged to engage 10,000 women and girls in STEM and achieve gender parity across its workforce by 2030.