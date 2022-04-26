Here’s what Prince Charles and Camilla will do in the NWT

The itinerary has been released for the visit of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, aka Prince Charles and Camilla, to the Northwest Territories in May.

The royals are visiting as part of a whirlwind Canadian tour that will also take in Newfoundland and Labrador and Ottawa, marking the Queen’s platinum jubilee – 70 years on the throne.

Charles, the Prince of Wales, is the Queen’s eldest son. An announcement that he and wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will visit Canada in May was made earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Clarence House – their official residence – released further details of the trip, including what to expect when they reach the Northwest Territories.

Charles and Camilla will visit the territory on May 19, Clarence House said on its website, and will head to Yellowknife and Dettah.

In Dettah, they will meet with members of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation while Camilla will visit Kaw Tay Whee School “to learn about their efforts toward ensuring all students and staff are able to learn their Indigenous language.”

Charles will visit the Canadian Rangers to mark the organization’s 75th anniversary and is to be appointed an Honorary Canadian Ranger.

Clarence House suggests the Prince of Wales will then go on “a walk next to the Dettah Ice Road” to discuss the impact of climate change with Indigenous residents “and how traditional practice can help find solutions to some of the challenges we all face.” Walking next to the ice road could, of course, be a challenge in itself in mid-May. The road closed for the season last week, though its remnants will likely remain by May 19. (The ice may be safe for a short walk or Clarence House may mean a walk near the road’s entry points, either in Dettah or Yellowknife.)

Camilla will visit a safe transitional housing centre for women and children, the statement continued, before both the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall “meet with innovative local food producers” and hold a discussion on Treaty 11 at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre, the Yellowknife museum so named in honour of Charles’ last visit to the territory in 1979.

The pair will also take in “a demonstration of traditional Inuit sports and learn about traditional crafts” at the museum.

Finally, the royals will hold a platinum jubilee celebration and unveil a plaque at the NWT’s newly installed Platinum Jubilee Garden.