Mildred Hall students take Moose Hide Campaign across Yellowknife

A bus full of Grade 4 students from Yellowknife’s Mildred Hall School pulled up to nearby NJ Macpherson School on Wednesday, proudly wearing moosehide pins.

The students handed dozens of the small squares of moosehide to Grade 3 and 4 students at NJ Macpherson. They are symbols of the Moose Hide Campaign, an Indigenous-led grassroots initiative that raises awareness of gender-based violence.

“I feel really happy that these Grade 3-4 are helping us to spread the word,” said Malika Mandeville-Guild, a student at Mildred Hall.

She said she hopes when people see a moosehide pin they will ask what it means, sparking conversations about ending violence.

According to the Moose Hide Campaign, since its inception in 2011, more than 2.5 million pins have been distributed across North America. Wearing the pin represents a commitment to honouring, respecting and protecting women and children; working to end gender-based violence; and taking action toward reconciliation.

Braka Feyisa, another Mildred Hall student, said their Grade 4 class meets virtually with a representative of the campaign every week. Feyisa said they’ve learned about how the campaign started and what it means.

The campaign was founded by Paul Lacerte and his daughter Raven, who harvested a moose on their traditional territory – near BC’s Highway of Tears – in 2011. They decided to use its hide to make the first pins.

The Moose Hide Campaign has since grown to include workshops, ceremonies and events. This year, campaign day takes place on May 12.

Stuart MacNeil, the Grade 4 teacher at Mildred Hall, said his students came up with the idea to help the campaign by dropping off pins at schools and organizations in Yellowknife. He said his class has so far delivered around 1,700 pins and has 1,500 more for those who are interested.

“I’m really proud of our students,” he said.

“This is all their initiative and all their hard work. They’ve been writing letters and convincing people and persuading other students to join in.

“It’s great that these kids are able to make a difference.”