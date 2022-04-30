Įtłʼǫ̀ school is on time and on budget, YK1 says

École Įtłʼǫ̀, the replacement for Yellowknife’s École JH Sissons, is on schedule to open in time for the new academic year, the YK1 school district says.

In an update published to its website on Friday, YK1 said: “The project remains on budget and on schedule, meaning students will be able to attend the brand new school for the start of the 2022-23 school year.”

The first day in the new school will be August 29.

The name for the school – Įtł’ǫ̀, a Wılıı̀deh word for cranberry – was chosen earlier this year. The old school on the same site, a facility that stood for 45 years before being torn down in 2020, was named for a judge.

YK1 has said the site of the school was formerly a popular berry-picking location for Dene families.

The school is formally known as École Įtłʼo to reflect the continuation of French-immersion programming that had been the hallmark of predecessor École JH Sissons.

École Įtłʼo will house 18 classrooms, YK1 says, with new interactive whiteboards, ergonomic furniture, dedicated quiet spaces, and a centrally located library.