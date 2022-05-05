NWT seeks nominations for Outstanding Volunteer Awards

The Department of Municipal and Community Affairs has announced the annual nomination deadline for the Northwest Territories’ Outstanding Volunteer Awards.

Maca is encouraging residents of the Northwest Territories to nominate volunteers in their community for the following four categories:

Elder Outstanding Volunteer Award

Youth Outstanding Volunteer Award

Individual Outstanding Volunteer Award

Group Outstanding Volunteer Award

The deadline to submit nominations is September 16, 2022. For more information on eligibility and how to nominate, visit the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs‘ website.