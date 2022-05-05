News NWT seeks nominations for Outstanding Volunteer Awards Published: May 5, 2022 at 5:40am Megan MiskimanMay 5, 2022 The four winners of 2019's Outstanding Volunteer Awards pose at the legislature. From left: Bronwyn Watters on behalf of the Yellowknife Community Foundation, Margo Nightingale, Patrick Clancy, and Davonna Kasook. Sara Wicks/Cabin Radio Advertisement. The Department of Municipal and Community Affairs has announced the annual nomination deadline for the Northwest Territories’ Outstanding Volunteer Awards. Maca is encouraging residents of the Northwest Territories to nominate volunteers in their community for the following four categories: Elder Outstanding Volunteer AwardYouth Outstanding Volunteer AwardIndividual Outstanding Volunteer AwardGroup Outstanding Volunteer Award The deadline to submit nominations is September 16, 2022. For more information on eligibility and how to nominate, visit the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs‘ website.Advertisement. Advertisement. Related