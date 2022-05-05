News

NWT seeks nominations for Outstanding Volunteer Awards

The four winners of 2019's Outstanding Volunteer Awards pose at the legislature
The four winners of 2019's Outstanding Volunteer Awards pose at the legislature. From left: Bronwyn Watters on behalf of the Yellowknife Community Foundation, Margo Nightingale, Patrick Clancy, and Davonna Kasook. Sara Wicks/Cabin Radio

The Department of Municipal and Community Affairs has announced the annual nomination deadline for the Northwest Territories’ Outstanding Volunteer Awards.

Maca is encouraging residents of the Northwest Territories to nominate volunteers in their community for the following four categories:

  • Elder Outstanding Volunteer Award
  • Youth Outstanding Volunteer Award
  • Individual Outstanding Volunteer Award
  • Group Outstanding Volunteer Award

The deadline to submit nominations is September 16, 2022. For more information on eligibility and how to nominate, visit the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs‘ website.

