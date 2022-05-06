Highway 7 closure extends into second day, GNWT says

Highway 7 remains closed on Friday because part of the road has washed out, the Northwest Territories’ Department of Infrastructure says.

On Thursday, the department said on Twitter the road had been closed due to a washout at kilometre 185.

“Maintenance crews are working on the issue and expect to re-open the road in approximately 12 hours,” the department said at the time.

By 10:30am on Friday, however, the department said the highway – which stretches from Highway 1 outside Fort Simpson to the British Columbia border, via Fort Liard – remained closed.

Crews are “working to reopen the road to one lane of traffic,” the department wrote.

Highway 1, meanwhile, is closed between Fort Simpson and the ferry crossing toward Wrigley because repair work is needed. The department expects that highway to reopen by 5pm on Friday.