Hay River: Most river ice ‘still to come,’ risk of more flooding high

Hay River residents are being warned the risk of more flooding remains high after an overnight evacuation order for Vale Island and West Channel.

Anyone still on the island was urged to leave in a fresh advisory from the Town of Hay River late on Saturday morning. The Kátł’odeeche First Nation’s Old Village remains on evacuation alert but no order has yet been given.

“The majority of the river ice is still yet to pass through the community,” the town said in a statement at 11:30am on Saturday, “and precipitation warnings in place for northern Alberta and the South Slave regions will worsen conditions.”

Localized flooding was reported in areas of the West Channel, the northeastern East Channel, West Point First Nation and Paradise Gardens.

“The risk of more flooding is high,” the town stated.

Upstream, the town continued, the Hay River’s water levels near the Steen River and the Alberta border are “peaking at a near-historic level for this period, similar to 2021.”

Great Slave Lake is reported to have risen 20 cm in the past week.

Saturday’s evacuation order came as the South Slave faces a weekend of rain and snow, with up to 70 mm of precipitation forecast for the town. Officials said 24 mm of rain fell between midnight and 7am on Saturday alone, and a snowfall warning remains in place.

“Precipitation is stressing the breakup conditions as well as contributing to high levels of surface water in the community,” the town stated.

“The majority of river ice is still to pass through Hay River with ice still past the border. Local ice jams are occurring in both West and East Channels.

“Emergency officials will be flying the river this weekend to get a complete survey of ice scheduled to pass through over the anticipated next few days.”