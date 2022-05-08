Highway to Vale Island underwater soon, Town of Hay River says

The highway connecting Vale Island to the rest of Hay River will soon be submerged, the town said on Sunday afternoon, urging remaining residents to leave.

Vale Island, by the mouth of the Hay River at the town’s north end, has been under an evacuation order since early Saturday morning as river breakup takes places and the water level rises.

Water and ice have already spilled onto some of the island’s roads.

Highway 2, which runs up from Highway 1 through Hay River to Vale Island, is expected to “be underwater and closed shortly,” the Town of Hay River said in a written notice at 1:20pm on Sunday.

“Residents on Vale Island should evacuate,” the town stated.

Hay River is forecast to continue receiving rain or snow for at least the next day. Officials are waiting to see how the weekend’s rainfall in the South Slave and northern Alberta complicates breakup in the days ahead.

So far, breakup has yet to have a significant impact on Dehcho communities.

In Jean Marie River, breakup has not yet taken place, the NWT government reported on its public safety webpage.

Highway 1 between Fort Simpson and Wrigley, which had been closed for repair work, has now reopened. Highway 7 to and from Fort Liard is also open after a road washout earlier this week was repaired.

In northern Alberta, a sinkhole next to the highway north of High Level is being repaired but the road remains passable, authorities said on Sunday morning.