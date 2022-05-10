Boil-water advisory in effect for Délı̨nę

A boil-water advisory is in effect for Délı̨nę in response to unusually high murkiness in the community’s drinking water.

All water must be boiled for at least one minute before consumption, the territorial government stated in an advisory issued on Tuesday morning.

The territory stated the advisory was precautionary in nature and there had yet to be any illnesses associated with drinking water in the community.

For a list of steps to take during a boil-water advisory, visit the territory’s website.