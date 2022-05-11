Advertisement.

Arts
Tłı̨chǫ

Digawolf reveals new album will be entirely in Tłı̨chǫ

Digawolf frontman Diga, right, and producer Jason Spanu
Digawolf frontman Diga, right, and producer Jason Spanu. Photo: Supplied

Two-time Juno Award nominee Digawolf’s new album will consist entirely of songs written in the Tłı̨chǫ language.

The album was produced with Toronto-based producer Jason Spanu. A news release announcing the album said it would uniquely fuse the Tłı̨chǫ language with a contemporary sound.

This will be the first Digawolf album devoted entirely to the Tłı̨chǫ language in more than a decade.

For a preview of the album, listeners can watch Digawolf’s new single, Segia Dahte, meaning, “Friend, how are you?”

There is no set release date for the album at this time.

