ArtsYellowknife Submissions open for YK International Film Festival Published: May 12, 2022 at 6:51am Megan MiskimanMay 12, 2022 A file photo of Capitol Theatre. Luisa Esteban/ Cabin Radio. Submission are now open for 2022's Yellowknife International Film Festival, to be hosted online and in person at Yellowknife's Capitol Theatre on November 2-6, 2022. This year's hybrid event will include film screenings alongside Q&As, panel discussions and speaking engagements. Visit Film Freeway for more information about submitting a film. Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday, May 13 at 12pm. For information about purchasing tickets, visit Western Arctic Moving Pictures.