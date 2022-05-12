Firm offering support to Indian Day School claimants in YK

A communications firm is offering former Indian Day School students in Yellowknife one-on-one help to navigate the claims process.

Argyle – appointed by the federal court to provide culturally appropriate, trauma-informed support to claimants – will be offering free phone or video call sessions to claimants in Yellowknife on May 25 and 26.

The one-on-one sessions will include help filling out personal or estate claim forms, checking the status of a claim or submitting missing information, and cultural and wellness supports.

Claimants can register online or call 1-877-515-7525 to book a session with Argyle.

Beginning in the 1920s, an estimated 200,000 First Nation, Inuit and Métis children were forced to attend 669 federally operated Indian Day Schools across Canada. According to a list of schools whose former students are eligible for compensation, at least 29 were located in the NWT.

In August 2019, the federal court approved a settlement agreement to compensate Indian day school survivors for the damage and abuse they suffered. These federally run schools were operated separately from Indian residential schools, so survivors were excluded from that settlement agreement.

As a result of the settlement, all Indian day school survivors will receive between $10,000 and $200,000 in individual compensation. The settlement also includes $200 million for community-based legacy projects.

Former Indian Day School students have until July 13, 2022 to submit their claims.