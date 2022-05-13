City holding public consultation on new home energy program

The City of Yellowknife will hold an open house to hear from residents about what support they would need to transition their homes to more energy-efficient heating systems.

The consultation is one step in the city’s development of a new program to make energy retrofitting more financially accessible, reduce residential energy consumption, and lower utility bills.

More broadly, Yellowknife’s climate goals include reducing the community’s greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent compared to 2009 levels and increasing the use of renewable energy from 18 percent to 30 percent.

Retrofitting homes to increase energy efficiency will be essential in meeting these targets, the city says, as almost three quarters of Yellowknife’s energy consumption comes from heating its buildings.

“With current rising fuel costs, we believe this program will be of interest to many Yellowknife property owners,” the city’s sustainability manager, Chris Vaughn, said in a news release.

The open house will be held at City Hall’s council chamber on Wednesday, May 18 from 12pm to 2pm. Residents unable to attend are invited to share their opinion in a city survey.