Live: Chuckwatch – Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall visit NWT

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are in Dettah and Yellowknife on Thursday for an afternoon-long tour with six main stops.

Charles and Camilla left Ottawa on Thursday morning. Their first engagement in the Northwest Territories is shortly after 2:30pm, when they arrive in Dettah.

A couple of the events are open to the public – we’ve got a report that explains how you can get involved.

This live page will let you know what’s going on and follow the royal party around Yellowknife and Dettah.

By Ollie Williams in the Cabin Radio newsroom and Emily Blake with the royal party.

KEY UPDATES:

The royal delegation has left Ottawa

Read a quick guide to where they’ll go in the NWT

12:42 – The New York Times, which is also offering live updates – don’t you dare – states “workers were busy on Wednesday fishing signs marking the ice road’s seasonal closure out of melted shoreline water and regrading the alternate road that the prince and his entourage will travel.” The newspaper quotes Chief Edward Sangris of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation, asked what the royal visit might achieve for the First Nation, as saying: “I don’t know what it’s going to achieve for us.”

12:36 – In fact (see 12:33), one of the perks of being on today’s Air North Yellowknife-Toronto flight is that if passengers look left in about five minutes’ time, they’ll see Prince Charles heading the other way about a thousand feet beneath them to the north.

12:33 – Reporters, eager beavers that they are, are beginning to head toward the airport. The plane is expected here by 1:50pm. Flight-tracking apps suggest the aircraft – ROYL01, as it is (genuinely) known – is just passing over the southwest tip of Nunavut and will shortly be over the NWT’s barrenlands.

12:26 – Last month, polling organization Angus Reid asked 1,607 adult Canadians (in the south) how they felt about various royals.

Of the respondents, 63 percent favourably viewed the Queen but only 29 percent favourably viewed Prince Charles.

Fifty percent said the royal family is no longer relevant at all, up from 41 percent two years earlier. Fifty-one percent said Canada should not continue as a constitutional monarchy (24 percent weren’t sure and 26 percent supported the monarchy remaining for generations to come).

Two-thirds of those surveyed either strongly or moderately opposed Prince Charles becoming the next Canadian head of state after the Queen.

We discussed monarchism in Canada (and the NWT) on Mornings at the Cabin earlier this week. Get the podcast here.

12:04 – Prior to the royals’ arrival – you’ve still got a couple of hours to get snacks in – we’ve been going through the NWT Archives’ photos of prior visits to the territory by Prince Charles.

There are photos from 1970 below. Here are a few from 1979, his last trip to the NWT.

Charles in a hangar in 1979.

Charles wth Chief Johnny Charlie of Fort McPherson. Chief Charlie passed away in 1998. An annual snowmobile trip between Old Crow and Fort McPherson is held in his honour.

An Arctic sports demonstration in 1979. There’ll be another one later this afternoon, in case he’s forgotten the rules.

The crowd outside the museum in 1979.

11:28 – The early results of a Cabin Radio Instagram poll show that, with 62 votes registered, 32 percent of voters consider the royal visit “amazing.” The reaction of the remaining 68 percent is “argh, run away.”

Cabin Radio's Instagram demographic skews younger and female, so bear that in mind. The opinions of old guys are, for once, not yet clear.

11:22 – The Prince of Wales arrives in Yellowknife having just delivered remarks in Ottawa on the climate crisis.

Charles has, in fairness, been on the climate change beat longer than most. By his own estimation, he’s been speaking on the subject of sustainability for more than four decades.

In Ottawa on Wednesday he said he “rather subscribed to an outlook shared by many Indigenous peoples that we must be thinking seven generations ahead, really, to have any chance to be sure that we leave a better world behind us.”

He told an Ottawa sustainable finance roundtable the climate crisis needs a “warlike footing” and, after what he termed “endless procrastination,” governments must lead “bold, innovative and creative public-private solutions at scale if we are ever, ever to see results.”

He told delegates: “Taking the risk off the table is central to this effort. But what we must realize is that not doing so is the greatest risk of all.”

Charles has a chat with permafrost and climate experts coming up on the Yellowknife side of (what was) the Dettah ice road later this afternoon.

11:10 – The royal trip is taking place in the context of a request from AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald for the Queen to apologize for the conduct of the Canadian government (and, presumably, the historical conduct of the British government) and that of the Anglican Church.

The CBC reports Archibald brought up that request in conversation with Prince Charles this week. She said she found Charles to be “very empathetic.”

Opportunities for Cabin Radio to question Prince Charles on the matter today are thought, to put it mildly, to be quite limited, but the matter of an apology is one we’ll raise if the chance presents itself.

11:07 – Caroline Cochrane (the NWT premier, for those reading this page who are new to northern Canada) has tweeted a welcome to the royal couple, who are currently mid-air. “Their visit will give them a chance to see how special the North is and learn about Indigenous culture and traditions important to our identity in the NWT,” Cochrane wrote.

10:49 – There are dozens of images in the NWT Archives from previous Prince Charles visits. Check them out over here. Here are a few from 1970.

10:37 – When the plane lands, the world’s reporters will be divided into two hordes and shuttled across the region in two buses, each heading to different royal engagements (see list below, Charles and Camilla plan to split up for most of the afternoon and take part in separate activities).

Chances are many of the local reporters will ignore the buses and the accompanying stern warnings that there will be no parking anywhere, so if you work in municipal enforcement, today may be a banner day.

10:34 – The first royal engagement isn’t till around 2pm so there’s time yet to put up the decorative bunting or dig out that commemorative mug from that previous royal occasion. (Or time to head out on a very long hike, depending on your view of the situation.)

The weather here in Yellowknife is relatively bright and warm-ish, so it’s already Yellowknife 1, Ottawa 0.

10:15 – The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have left Ottawa, where it was absolutely lashing it down with rain according to footage published by a Daily Mail reporter.

Yes, the number of British journalists in the Yellowknife area is about to increase significantly for a period of roughly seven hours. Most major UK newsrooms appear to have reporting teams on the plane.

Some 25 to 30 rooms at the Chateau Nova Hotel in Yellowknife were reserved in case news outlets and the royal delegation needed them. The territorial government and hotel have each told us they do not believe those reservations (from Wednesday onward) affected availability of room for flood evacuees earlier in the week.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are leaving Ottawa on the final day of their visit to Canada. They said goodbye to city mayor Jim Watson and chief Algonquins of Pikawakanagan First Nartion, Chief Wendy Jocko.

Next stop, Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories pic.twitter.com/SperjLHG9Z — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 19, 2022

10:07 – Earlier this morning, we published a guide that sets out broadly where Prince Charles and Camilla will go on Thursday afternoon. Here are the basics:

Stop 1: Dettah

Prince Charles and Camilla will attend a ceremony with a prayer, drumming and a feeding-the-fire ceremony.

Charles will then speak with the Yellowknives Dene First Nation chiefs and community Elders while Camilla goes to Kaw Tay Whee School to learn about its culturally responsive programming and language preservation efforts.

Stop 2: Fred Henne Territorial Park

Charles will celebrate the Canadian Rangers’ 75th anniversary at the park in a ceremony that sees him appointed an honorary ranger.

Stop 3: YWCA

Camilla will visit the Lynn’s Place transitional housing complex in downtown Yellowknife to hear about the YWCA’s work to offer women and children a safe, stable and affordable home.

Stop 4: The ice road (kinda)

Charles will meet with local experts (who they’ll be hasn’t been confirmed) to “discuss the impact of climate change in the Northwest Territories and the importance of Indigenous-led initiatives to address these challenges.”

Initially, this was billed as being a walk “next to the ice road.” When it was pointed out that a walk next to an ice road is quite a fraught walk in mid-May – some houseboaters have already had unexpected dunks this week, traversing to and from the mainland – officials planning the trip clarified that Charles will actually be on land next to one of the ice road’s entry points.

Stop 5: Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre

The last time Charles was in Yellowknife, in 1979, he had a museum named after him.

This time around, his trip to the museum will involve meeting “local food producers exploring innovative ways to face environmental challenges in the food production sector.”

He’ll also discuss Treaty 11’s history and legacy in the NWT and observe a demonstration of Arctic sports, while Camilla learns about traditional crafts with Indigenous artisans.

Stop 6: Ceremonial Circle that you did not previously know existed

From 6pm, there will be a celebration of the Queen’s platinum jubilee at a ceremonial circle behind the Joint Task Force North building in Yellowknife

This will include the raising of a platinum jubilee flag, a presentation of various plants and flowers to be included in an NWT platinum jubilee garden, and the unveiling of a plaque.

After that, at around 6:45pm, Charles and Camilla head back to the plane and leave Canada, ending their three-day trip.