Stand by for Charles and Camilla in Yellowknife updates

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arrive in Yellowknife later on Thursday for an afternoon-long tour with six main stops.

Charles and Camilla leave Ottawa on Thursday morning. Their first engagement in the Northwest Territories is shortly after 2:30pm, when they arrive in Dettah.

A couple of the events are open to the public – we’ve got a report that explains how you can get involved.

Later, this will turn into a live page that lets you know what’s going on and follows the royal party around Yellowknife and Dettah.

Stop 1: Dettah

Prince Charles and Camilla will attend a ceremony with a prayer, drumming and a feeding-the-fire ceremony.

Charles will then speak with the Yellowknives Dene First Nation chiefs and community Elders while Camilla goes to Kaw Tay Whee School to learn about its culturally responsive programming and language preservation efforts.

Stop 2: Fred Henne Territorial Park

Charles will celebrate the Canadian Rangers’ 75th anniversary at the park in a ceremony that sees him appointed an honorary ranger.

Stop 3: YWCA

Camilla will visit the Lynn’s Place transitional housing complex in downtown Yellowknife to hear about the YWCA’s work to offer women and children a safe, stable and affordable home.

Stop 4: The ice road (kinda)

Charles will meet with local experts (who they’ll be hasn’t been confirmed) to “discuss the impact of climate change in the Northwest Territories and the importance of Indigenous-led initiatives to address these challenges.”

Initially, this was billed as being a walk “next to the ice road.” When it was pointed out that a walk next to an ice road is quite a fraught walk in mid-May – some houseboaters have already had unexpected dunks this week, traversing to and from the mainland – officials planning the trip clarified that Charles will actually be on land next to one of the ice road’s entry points.

Stop 5: Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre

The last time Charles was in Yellowknife, in 1979, he had a museum named after him.

This time around, his trip to the museum will involve meeting “local food producers exploring innovative ways to face environmental challenges in the food production sector.”

He’ll also discuss Treaty 11’s history and legacy in the NWT and observe a demonstration of Arctic sports, while Camilla learns about traditional crafts with Indigenous artisans.

Stop 6: Ceremonial Circle that you did not previously know existed

From 6pm, there will be a celebration of the Queen’s platinum jubilee at a ceremonial circle behind the Joint Task Force North building in Yellowknife

This will include the raising of a platinum jubilee flag, a presentation of various plants and flowers to be included in an NWT platinum jubilee garden, and the unveiling of a plaque.

After that, at around 6:45pm, Charles and Camilla head back to the plane and leave Canada, ending their three-day trip.