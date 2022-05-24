Délı̨nę wellness centre to be transformed into housing

The federal government has pledged $2.6 million to support a project that will create 10 new affordable housing units in Délı̨nę.

According to a Tuesday news release, the funding will go to a Délı̨nę Got’ine Government-led project that will turn the Sahtu community’s former wellness centre into housing.

Once complete, the units will be prioritized for Elders, women, single mothers, and people who have accessibility needs, mental health challenges, addictions or are experiencing chronic homelessness.

“Today’s announcement in Délı̨nę will provide community members with access to new homes that are safe, stable, and accessible,” NWT MP Michael McLeod said in a statement.

The funding comes from Canada’s Rapid Housing Initiative, which aims to increase the number of affordable housing units across the country.

The program intends for housing units in the North to be constructed within 18 months after funding is provided.