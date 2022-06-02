MLAs to hold Tłı̨chǫ Highway public meeting in Whatì

A committee of MLAs will hold a public meeting in Whatì to hear from residents about supports required now that the all-season Tłı̨chǫ Highway has opened.

The highway, also known as Highway 9, opened last November, replacing a winter road that previously connected Whatì to the southern highway system for a few months each year.

An all-season connection to the rest of Canada brings opportunities for tourism and economic development. On the other hand, some residents have expressed concern about the potential for crime to increase.

MLAs from the Standing Committee on Economic Development and Environment, chaired by Nunakput MLA Jackie Jacobson, will host a meeting at Whatì’s community centre from 6pm on Monday, June 6.

Monfwi MLA Jane Weyallon Armstrong, who represents Whatì, is also part of the committee.

“Residents of Whatı̀ are warmly invited to the public meeting,” the committee said in a statement issued by the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

“Members of the Legislative Assembly are eager to learn the thoughts of the public about the positives and negatives of the road, and how the community can be supported through the opening of the road.”

For more information, contact the legislature’s communications team by email.