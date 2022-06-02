Where the NWT is planning highway construction work this summer

For many Northwest Territories residents, summer is synonymous with camping, fishing, mosquitoes – and delays on highways while construction is under way.

Infrastructure minister Diane Archie this week detailed work slated to take place on the territory’s highways this summer and fall, saying improvements worth $81 million are planned.

In the South Slave, Archie told the legislature on Wednesday, work is expected to take place on 12 kilometres of Highway 1 including widening embankments, replacing culverts and chipsealing.

Sections of highway near Enterprise, Kakisa and Fort Simpson will receive a chipseal overlay between June and September. Maintenance and cleaning is planned for the Deh Cho Bridge.

In the fall, a bridge culvert replacement is planned on kilometre 20 of Highway 1, while repairs will be made to the Preble Creek bridge on Highway 5.

In the North Slave, the minister said a 23-kilometre section of Highway 3 will receive resurfacing, surface repairs and chipsealing. Rehabilitation work will take place on five kilometres of the Ingraham Trail, including repairing dips, widening the embankment, replacing culverts, and chipsealing.

The territorial government plans to begin upgrading the Whatì access road connecting the community to the Tłı̨chǫ Highway, which opened late last year.

Frame Lake MLA Kevin O’Reilly previously criticized the territorial government for not having plans in place to upgrade the access road sooner.

Archie said work on the road is expected to be complete by the fall of 2023, including new gravel, road embankment construction, installing drainage culverts, and replacing existing culverts with a short span bridge.

In the Dehcho, work on Highway 7 will a focus on widening the embankment, replacing culverts and strengthening the road.

Finally, in the Beaufort Delta, rehabilitation work is planned for the Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highway, bridge-culvert repairs to Highway 8 at kilometre 239, and rehabilitation of the bridge embankment at kilometre 8 of Highway 10.