Dempster Highway reopens after flood-related closure

The Dempster Highway connecting Inuvik and surrounding communities to the Yukon and the south has reopened after a May 30 closure related to flooding.

Stretches of the road, also known as Highway 8, were fully submerged for most of the week as some parts of the Mackenzie delta witnessed their highest water levels on record.

On Friday morning, the NWT’s Department of Infrastructure confirmed the highway had reopened.

A day earlier, in its last spring breakup advisory of the season, the territorial government said water levels at Aklavik remained high but were continuing to drop as downstream ice breaks up.

Water levels in Inuvik are also dropping, the territory said, as ice clears.