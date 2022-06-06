‘No active threat’ in YK’s downtown despite building closures

RCMP say there is no threat in Yellowknife’s downtown despite several government buildings closing to the public on Monday afternoon.

Staff inside NWT government buildings on 49 Street reported being told they were in a form of lockdown. Notices appeared on three buildings advising entry was by “fob access only.”

The downtown A&W fast food restaurant’s doors were locked as of 3:30pm.

Other businesses on the same street remained open at that time. There was no visible police presence.

The Kilt and Castle and Birchwood Coffee Kǫ̀, next door to the government buildings in question, each had their front doors propped open, even as staff described hearing a rumour of an active shooter.

Reached by phone, RCMP said there was no suspicion of any active shooter but there had been an “uttering threats complaint made.”

Cpl Matt Halstead, an RCMP spokesperson, told Cabin Radio officers were “still investigating the nature of those threats.”

At the Department of Infrastructure, which has office space on 49 Street, a spokesperson confirmed buildings had been locked to members of the public. The building that houses the Yellowknife DMV was among them, and the impact on services for the remainder of the afternoon was not immediately clear.

“There is no active threat to any of the buildings downtown,” Halstead said.

In a news release later on Monday, RCMP said a report had been received at 2:21pm of an individual “threatened by an unknown person or persons with a firearm” in the vicinity of 49 Street.

“At this stage of the investigation, it has not yet been corroborated that a firearm was present or utilized during this incident. It is believed the victim of these threats is not associated to any of the businesses in the downtown core. This investigation is continuing this afternoon,” that news release stated.

“There is currently no active threat or shooter in this area.”