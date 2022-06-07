Live: Tin Candemonium at Yellowknife City Hall

Yellowknife city councillors are hearing from residents about a proposed university campus on Tin Can Hill, then debating the issue for themselves.

Councillors are being asked to sign a memorandum of understanding that would earmark Tin Can Hill as the “intended site” for the campus and begin the initial steps of a land transfer process.

Officials have been keen to stress even a signed memorandum of understanding – which is not legally binding – does not represent a done deal.

However, territorial government officials have been clear that they consider Tin Can Hill the only site worth talking about.

Some residents agree with the GNWT that a campus expected to initially use about a twelfth of Tin Can Hill would provide a stunning lakeside facility for a reinvigorated post-secondary institution.

Others say the green space, beloved by dog walkers and a stone’s throw from downtown, must be preserved – and any development will be the start of a slippery slope, with more of the land set aside for a possible university expansion.

19:42 – The “entire interior of the hill will be gone,” says an impassioned Morehouse, who sighs loudly into the microphone. “On October 17 you are all up for re-election. Thank you,” he concludes.

Councillor Morgan asks him about the part of the presentation where the GNWT acknowledged the importance of maintaining public access. Morehouse immediately challenges her using a map showing proposed initial and future development. It’s a testy exchange.

“I’m sure we’ll be allowed to go up to the parking lot and there’ll be grass growing between it and the residence,” says Morehouse. “Between the buildings there will be green space,” he says.

Councillor Steve Payne asks if Morehouse would be in support if the city charged for the land. No, he says. Mayor Rebecca Alty cuts off the debate, based on the rules that govern presentations.

19:39 – Morehouse, immediately a character, says he has handed out a pamphlet to those in the room and accuses council of giving an area the size of downtown Yellowknife to Aurora College for free. (The memorandum does state the land would be transferred at no cost to the GNWT.)

19:38 – Taking away a portion of Tin Can Hill’s green space “would be an injustice without more public input,” Cameron concludes. Tyler Morehouse is up next.

19:37 – Greg Cameron presents next. He, too, feels this was a “behind closed doors” approach from the GNWT that was unacceptable.

(It’s worth pointing out that city staff, last week, did not sound remotely surprised by the GNWT’s presentation and indeed had a presentation of their own to follow it. It’s not clear how long city staff were part of the plan before last week’s announcement, but the announcement was effectively presented as a joint conclusion reached by the GNWT and the municipality.)

19:31 – Councillor Shauna Morgan asks Gofenko: “Did you manage to see a video of Aurora College’s presentation to council last week, where they described some of the criteria they used to rule out certain sites?”

Yes, he says.

Morgan continues: “Are you disagreeing with the criteria that they used to arrive upon this site? Some people may say a central campus is silly … are you disagreeing on the criteria, that it doesn’t need to be a central campus or that has room for expansion?”

Gofenko says: “I don’t disagree with the criteria, I don’t consider myself qualified to decide that. But it is peculiar to me that when one of you asked which other sites were being considered, that wasn’t answered with a list of other sites were being considered. There’s a darkness here with regard to the options out there … and I believe there are reasons that are not in good faith, also.”

Gofenko says two ECE officials reached out to him anonymously to say this was done in a “hush-hush” way.

“I don’t know what the sites for consideration are,” he says. “That’s above my pay grade. [However] this is like shopping for the car you want, that has all the bells and whistles, but which you can’t afford.”

19:26 – “A vote in favour of this MOU is in fact a pre-approval,” Gofenko continues, summing up a widely held perception among residents that some officials insist is not the case.

While the MOU is not binding, it does clearly state signing the document would identify Tin Can Hill as the “intended site.”

“Clearly, this hasn’t been done in the right order,” says Gofenko.

19:25 – “Do not put the cart before the horse here and cut residents off at the knees,” Gofenko says, painting a picture of a particularly bad cart crash.

Putting all options on the table serves the public interest and will help residents be better-informed, he says. “We don’t want this site touched. There is no room to have it both ways here. Congestion and destruction will drive residents away.”

19:23 – Allan Gofenko, creator of a petition against the campus, says the GNWT “failed residents by avoiding consultation” about the proposal. “There has been no respect for residents in this process,” he says.

“The fact the proponents refused to speak to alternative sites shows a lack of transparency. I am calling on council to expect better.

“I use this site twice-daily, year-round … and I see others using this site every single day. It belongs to the residents. We maintain it, and many of us keep it clean and safe.

“We love this parcel of land the way it is, and we don’t want to lose any of it any more than we already have.”

19:21 – Acknowledging opening communication about Tin Can Hill as a location “has not gone very well” and opposition from residents “who see themselves as adversely affected is completely understandable,” Irlbacher-Fox argues a university and existing uses of Tin Can Hill can co-exist.

19:20 – It’s pro-hill. “It must be a campus that is land-based, including a body of water [that can ensure] Indigenous students and their culture are honoured and valued,” says Irlbacher-Fox.

She says Tin Can Hill as it stands “is not an accessible public green space and to frame it that way, I believe, is misleading.”

She continues: “The city has seen fit to privilege off-leash dogs and their owners. That immediately excludes other user groups.

“The Tin Can Hill location holds potential for a public institution that would likely facilitate broader public access not only to green space or to lake access, which we all know is sorely lacking in Yellowknife.

It would probably be able to provide access that’s trauma-informed, culturally safe, well-maintained and regulated for safety, and ensure the broadest accessibility possible.”

19:18 – Irlbacher-Fox sets out the “far-reaching” impacts a campus in Yellowknife can have, including the research dollars it can attract and the land-based education it can offer.

“A Yellowknife campus is sustainable economic development” at a precarious time, she says. “The city can’t afford to reject a Yellowknife campus. It also cannot afford to establish a campus that cannot expand, such as a downtown office tower.”

It’s still not 100-percent clear if this is going to be a pro-hill or anti-hill submission.

19:16 – Stephanie Irlbacher-Fox, a Yellowknife resident for 27 years, is next to present. Setting out her credentials, she mentions her PhD from Cambridge University and her current presidency of the Association of Canadian Universities for Northern Studies. She isn’t affiliated with Aurora College, she says.

19:15 – While speakers are limited to five minutes, councillors are allowed to ask them questions. Julian Morse asks Gilbert to expand on the Brantford campus and why it would be such a good model to follow.

Gilbert argues that the university campus in Brantford revitalized a “desert” of an Ontario downtown, starting very small – with 39 students, he says – then gradually building programming while relying on downtown municipal infrastructure.

“They did a great job. They renovated a library, they took over a cinema and used that as a lecture hall, and they partnered with Conseco College, which provides aviation training,” he says. “They diversified to provide programming people are interested in. I think it’s a good example.”

19:13 – Gilbert, continuing, suggests a nice view will not be a primary consideration for prospective students.

He points to Wilfrid Laurier University’s Brantford campus as an example of a better model to follow, then makes a husband-and-wife analogy that, while slightly difficult to follow, involves him concluding: “Marry in haste, repent at leisure.”

19:10 – Tamlin Gilbert is the first to present. He describes how, as a member of a Northlands condo corp, a memorandum of understanding was signed with the City of Yellowknife that gave the condo corp six weeks to communicate to members about “whether or not to go with the MOU.”

“We had many many months, even years, to decide how we wished to pursue the replacement of our infrastructure,” Gilbert says, referring to Northlands’ historic quandary about replacing water and sewer lines.

“Why has this council been given only one week to decide on an MOU that will last for 50 or 100 years? The MOU lays out clearly that the preferred site is on Tin Can Hill and we haven’t been given any indication as to why other sites have been rejected.”

Gilbert says there has been a lack of transparency and just a “glossy presentation” that did not declare any other options.

19:07 – The mayor is setting out the ground rules. You are, apparently, not allowed to speak disrespectfully of the Crown tonight, lest you were considering blaming Charles for this.

19:06 – There are eight presenters, one more than previously advertised. Rob Warburton, president of the city’s chamber of commerce – who has already said he’ll present in favour of the site – has been added to the agenda and will speak last.

All eight get five minutes each to present, plus an extra two minutes if councillors collectively agree they aren’t yet bored.

19:05 – Away we go.

19:03 – It’s a packed house and the meeting is a little late getting under way. (Listen, the university doesn’t open till 2025, there’s time.)

18:59 – Good evening! Ollie here. I’ll be guiding you through tonight’s events. Expect a series of presentations for and against the Tin Can Hill proposal (probably more of the “against” than the “for,” based on sentiment expressed to date, but you never know), followed by some chat among councillors and then a vote, though council could feasibly decide not to vote tonight and postpone.

We’ll post summaries of the most important bits here as we go on.