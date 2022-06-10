Severe thunderstorms predicted for some Dehcho communities

Environment Canada is warning there could be severe thunderstorms in Fort Liard, Nahanni Butte and Sambaa K’e on Friday afternoon.

An advisory issued by the federal agency stated conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms in the region that could produce heavy rain. Those storms are expected to weaken by Friday evening.

The Northwest Territories government has warned that Fort Liard and Nahanni Butte “should be on high alert” for flooding due to high water levels and flow on the South Nahanni and Liard rivers.

Environment Canada noted heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water to pool on roads.