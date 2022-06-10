Two charged over Inuvik ‘concealed firearm’ report

RCMP say two men have been charged over a “report of a male in possession of a concealed firearm” in Inuvik on Thursday.

Four men were initially arrested, police said in a news release on Friday. Two have since been released unconditionally, police stated. The remaining two face charges.

Police named those charged as Mohamed Ahmed Osman, 23, and 22-year-old Abi Abdulla Salah.

Osman faces one count of obstruction and was released pending a July 19 court appearance in Inuvik, RCMP said.

Salah is charged with three counts of breaching a release order, according to police, and was remanded into custody ahead of a court appearance in Yellowknife on June 13.

Police stated the “suspected firearm” in question had yet to be found and an investigation was continuing.

Staff Sergeant Bruce McGregor said in a statement: “The RCMP take any firearms-related call very seriously and take the appropriate police response, proportional to the level of risk, to ensure the safety of the public and responding members.”