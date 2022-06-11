‘Network issue’ takes out 9-1-1 in NWT, other problems reported

The NWT government on Saturday said a problem with 9-1-1 service in the territory meant residents should use another method of reaching emergency services.

In a post to its Facebook page, the territorial government stated: “There is an incident that has caused a disruption to 9-1-1 service. People are asked to use an alternative means of contacting local emergency services.”

The nature of the incident that had affected 9-1-1 was not clear. NWT RCMP, in a separate statement, said there had been “a partial communication disruption affecting various communities in the NWT” that was expected to last for “several hours.” Northwestel, in a tweet, called the problem a “network issue” affecting some Yukon communities “and all of the Northwest Territories.”

Northwestel said it was “working to restore service back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Residents in Inuvik and Yellowknife each reported problems either using landlines or accessing some cable channels. Northwestel acknowledged an issue with TV channels in Yellowknife and said that was also being worked on.

“If you can’t reach local emergency services or 9-1-1, please go directly to the RCMP detachment or health centre,” the territorial government stated. “You can also reach the RCMP and health centre on their direct lines.”

The RCMP maintains a list of NWT detachment phone numbers on its website, and the NWT government provides a list of health centres by community. Fire departments are reached in NWT communities by dialling the area code, three-digit local prefix, then 2222.