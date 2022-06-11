NTPC working to restore power in Hay River, Fort Resolution

The NWT Power Corporation said on Saturday it had switched Fort Resolution to diesel and was doing the same in Hay River following a power outage.

The communities are ordinarily supplied by the Taltson hydro system. The power corporation said a patrol of the transmission line was under way.

As of 3:30pm on Saturday, the corporation said “diesel plant restoration” was “ongoing” in Hay River.

On Friday, high wind and falling branches were blamed for a series of outages affecting parts of Fort Smith.