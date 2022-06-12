RCMP say phone issue ‘appears resolved’ as repair work begins

Northwestel has begun working to repair a damaged fibre line outside Fort Liard believed responsible for a variety of outages across the North.

In a Saturday tweet that has since been deleted, Northwestel said a construction crew had dug up a fibre line in the Dehcho community, “impacting multiple services” in the Yukon and NWT.

The NWT government on Saturday told people they may have to visit their local RCMP detachment or health centre for help, rather than calling 9-1-1. Calls to 9-1-1 or landlines in some communities were disrupted.

At 3pm on Sunday, RCMP said in a statement that the issue with calling 9-1-1 or detachments’ local lines appeared to have been resolved, except in Fort Liard.

“Policing services will be accessible via telephone in all communities except Fort Liard,” the statement read. “Residents of Fort Liard who require policing assistance are still urged to attend the local detachment.”

Cable and internet service in some communities was also reportedly affected. In most communities, residents reported a gradual return to normal service as Sunday wore on.

As of Sunday afternoon, a Northwestel repair crew was said by residents to have arrived in Fort Liard and begun work to repair the damaged line.

“Technicians are continuing work to repair damaged infrastructure in a remote location,” Northwestel said on Twitter at 11am on Sunday.

“Some customers will still be experiencing issues to internet, landline, cellular and TV service. We are working to restore service quickly and thank you for your patience.”