Police conduct overnight operation in Hay River

RCMP carried out an operation in Hay River overnight between Sunday and Monday. There is minimal detail available about the operation’s target.

In a news release early on Monday morning, Insp Dean Riou of NWT RCMP described an ongoing operation involving a “large police presence in the community.”

Riou asked members of the public to avoid Stewart Drive and Riverbend Road.

“There is no risk to the public,” Riou stated.

“No further information will be released until the conclusion of the operation,” he added. “We will provide more details when we are positioned to do so.”