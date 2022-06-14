City signs MOU with mining chamber

The City of Yellowknife has signed a memorandum of understanding with the NWT and Nunavut Chamber of Mines signifying plans to work together to promote the mineral industry.

The city announced on Tuesday it had signed the agreement at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada convention currently taking place in Toronto. It said the memorandum, which is not legally binding, recognizes the mineral industry is a key contributor to the city’s economy and “provides a roadmap” for how the two parties will work together to encourage development.

“Working together in partnership with the NWT and Nunavut Chamber of Mines to proactively promote the economy of the city and the region will ensure economic growth into the future,” Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty said in a statement.

“Our industry looks forward to working closer with the city to continue to build skills, capacity and prosperity for all northerners,” Kenny Ruptash, president of the chamber added.

City councillors discussed whether to sign a memorandum of understanding with the mining industry in early 2021.

City staff and several councillors supported the idea, pointing out the city’s latest economic development strategy recognizes the importance of the mineral sector. But some councillors expressed concern about prioritizing mining over other sectors or conflating the interests of mining partners with the public interest.

At the time, Ruptash acknowledged the interests of the city and mining companies may not always align. He said the memorandum would focus on projects Yellowknife would benefit from, help to inform residents about what was going on in the sector, and allow the city to prepare for growth.