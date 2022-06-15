RCMP block off section of 49 Ave following vehicle incident

RCMP in Yellowknife blocked off a section of 49th Avenue outside of Denendeh Manor on Tuesday evening following an incident with a vehicle.

Around 6:30 pm a vehicle appeared to have traversed a metal barrier on the perimeter of the parking lot outside the apartment building. There appeared to be damage to the side of the vehicle and a nearby tree.

The Yellowknife fire department, RCMP and a tow truck were on scene.

Cabin Radio has reached out the RCMP for further details including if anyone was injured in the incident.