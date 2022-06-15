Yellowknife RCMP block off section of 49 Ave following vehicle incident Published: June 14, 2022 at 8:00pm Emily BlakeJune 14, 2022 Last modified: June 14, 2022 at 8:05pm A vehicle appears to have traversed a barrier in the parking lot outside of Denendeh Manor. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio Advertisement. RCMP in Yellowknife blocked off a section of 49th Avenue outside of Denendeh Manor on Tuesday evening following an incident with a vehicle. Around 6:30 pm a vehicle appeared to have traversed a metal barrier on the perimeter of the parking lot outside the apartment building. There appeared to be damage to the side of the vehicle and a nearby tree. The Yellowknife fire department, RCMP and a tow truck were on scene.Advertisement. Cabin Radio has reached out the RCMP for further details including if anyone was injured in the incident. Advertisement. Related