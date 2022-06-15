‘Lucky’ fire didn’t spread to Yellowknife campground, says ENR

The Northwest Territories Department of Environment and Natural Resources says a human-caused fire near Fred Henne Territorial Park in Yellowknife could have spread to the campground.

In a post to Facebook, the department said it “got lucky” that the fire, which was discovered yesterday in an area known as “the cliffs,” was put out by a fire crew before it spread to surrounding areas.

The department is reminding residents to pay attention to fire danger levels and to properly extinguish any campfires before leaving a site, among other precautions to reduce the risk of wildfires.

The City of Yellowknife issued a mandatory open air ban last week, which includes fire pits at the Fred Henne and the Yellowknife River territorial parks. Fire danger in the city is forecast to be extreme on Wednesday, medium on Thursday, and high on Friday.

According to the latest wilfdfire update, there are currently 12 active fires in the territory with two in the Dehcho, eight in the South Slave region, and one each in the North Slave and Sahtu.

An investigation into the fire near Fred Henne is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the department at 867-767-9238 ext 53247.