Two bears killed in Yellowknife area over Thursday night

Over Thursday night, two bears were killed in the Yellowknife area, reported the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) in a Facebook post.

The first bear was put down in the Frame Lake area after it approached multiple parents and children behind the tennis courts next to the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool.

ENR said due to the number of people walking in the area and “nowhere for the bear to go but through a residential neighbourhood,” its officers had to make the tough decision to put the bear down.

The second incident involved a bear at Prelude Lake East that had tried to break into a house and a garage last week.

“Putting down a problem bear is the last resort, but sometimes necessary to keep people safe,” wrote ENR.